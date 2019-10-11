Andhra Pradesh

Man gets jail for hiding HIV status from wife

more-in

The special mobile court in Kadapa has awarded jail term to a person for concealing his HIV-positive status from his wife, apart from harassing her for dowry.

Koppela Sangeetha Rao (43) of Krishna district married M. Sobha Rani of Kadapa town several years back.

Even while facing harassment for dowry, she remained calm until she found her husband secretly taking drugs and later found him to be HIV positive.

She filed a cheating case in RIMS police station two years ago against her husband’s family.

According to circle inspector B. Satya Babu, the special mobile court magistrate A. Pavan Kumar on Thursday found Sangeetha Rao and his father Koppela John Krishnadas guilty of the crime and sentenced them to undergo six months’ imprisonment and pay a fine of ₹7,000 each.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
crime
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2019 1:26:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/man-gets-jail-for-hiding-hiv-status-from-wife/article29650931.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY