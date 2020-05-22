Andhra Pradesh

Man flees with RTC bus from Dharmavaram depot

Vehicle intercepted 40 km away; accused nabbed

An RTC Express bus was reportedly stolen from Dharmavaram bus depot during the lunch hour on Friday, and despite a hot chase given by RTC officials, the accused hailing from Bengaluru, managed to flee with the vehicle for an hour.

The vehicle was finally intercepted near KIA Motors India cars manufacturing unit, nearly 40 km away at Erramanchi. The RTC officials informed the police which managed to apprehend the person, identified as Muzzammul Khan, 38. The bus and the accused were brought to Dharmavaram police station in the evening. RTC Regional Manager Sumanth R. Adoni said the bus had gone to drop migrant labourers and returned to the depot during lunch hour.

“The vehicle was outside the main gate of the depot, where the driver seems to have parked and gone for lunch and the accused got a chance to drive the vehicle away,” Mr. Sumanth said. An internal inquiry was being conducted if there was a security lapse or negligence on the part of the driver.

There was a lone woman security guard at the gate, who claimed that the bus was taken out of the depot and parked outside by the driver, when the incident took place. The accused seems to be in an inebriated condition when he was nabbed.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 11:40:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/man-flees-with-rtc-bus-from-dharmavaram-depot/article31654054.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY