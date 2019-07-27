Man ‘ends life’ two days before marriage

A 30-year-old man, who was to get married in two days, reportedly committed suicide in the forests of Ahobilam on Friday. The victim, D. Srinivasulu, was a resident of Gopalapuram in Allagadda mandal.
According to Allagadda police, Srinivasulu left his house in the morning and headed to the forest. Later, his body was found hanging from a tree there.
The police suspect that Srinivasulu took the extreme step as he did not want to get married.
His body has been shifted to the Nandyal government hospital for post-mortem.
A case has been registered by the police, and inquiry is on. People in distress can dial 100 for help and counselling.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.