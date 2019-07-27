Andhra Pradesh

Man ‘ends life’ two days before marriage

A 30-year-old man, who was to get married in two days, reportedly committed suicide in the forests of Ahobilam on Friday. The victim, D. Srinivasulu, was a resident of Gopalapuram in Allagadda mandal.

According to Allagadda police, Srinivasulu left his house in the morning and headed to the forest. Later, his body was found hanging from a tree there.

The police suspect that Srinivasulu took the extreme step as he did not want to get married.

His body has been shifted to the Nandyal government hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered by the police, and inquiry is on. People in distress can dial 100 for help and counselling.

