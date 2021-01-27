Man eloctrocuted by fence meant to trap boars in East Godavari

A 32-year-old man, Kalidindi Ashok Kumar, died reportedly after he came into contact with an electric fence installed by the locals to trap wild boars, at Govindapuram village under Jaggampeta police limits in East Godavari district on Wednesday morning.
The locals have reportedly installed the electric fence to trap the wild boars to protect the agricultural crops from the menace.
Jaggampeta Sub Inspector T. Ramakrishna told The Hindu; "Mr. Ashok Kumar has died on the spot after he came into contact with the electric wires put by the locals on the fence surrounding to an agriculture field on the outskirts of the Govindapuram village".
The investigation is on to ascertain the details of the practice of installing the electric fences to trap the wildlife, added Mr. Ramakrishna.
The preliminary inquiry has found that the deceased was not associated with the installation of the electric fence.
The police registered a case and investigation is on. The dead body has been sent to District Government Hospital in Rajamahendravaram for post-mortem.
