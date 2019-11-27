Man attacked by Tahsildar staffer

A computer operator at the Tahsildar’s office in Musunuru mandal of Krishna district is seen physically assaulting a visitor in a video that went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Pawan Kumar, the staffer, allegedly attacked M. Babu Rao after the latter reportedly enquired about the delay in the issuance of a caste certificate.

Mr. Babu Rao said that he had applied for a caste certificate at the Tahsildar’s office on November 22. He claimed that he was enquiring about the status of the application when Pawan Kumar allegedly picked up an argument with him.

Sources said that the argument between the duo soon took an ugly turn, with Pawan Kumar allegedly getting up from his seat and assaulting Mr. Babu Rao. Two other women staffers who were present at the office reportedly tried to intervene but were forced to remain mute spectators.

In the 24-second video of the incident that is making rounds online, Mr. Pawan Kumar is seen hitting the applicant after hurling him on to a table in the office.

Mr. Babu Rao reportedly suffered an injury to his eye in the attack, and left the office stating that he would file a police complaint against Pawan Kumar.

Speaking to The Hindu, Musunuru Tahsildar T. Madan Mohan said, “I was not present in the office when the alleged incident occurred. A complaint has been registered with the local police against our computer operator Pawan Kumar for resorting to the physical attack against a person who visited the office for the caste certificate.”

The case is being investigated to ascertain the sequence of events, police said.