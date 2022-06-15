Man assaults wife suspecting her of infidelity, kills infant son

A man allegedly bludgeoned his infant son to death and attempted to strangle his wife suspecting her of infidelity, in Kurnool early on Tuesday.

Jarapati Ranga Murali killed his son by hitting him on the head with a heavy lock and tried to throttle his wife Buggula Deena, 20, to death, Kurnool Rural Inspector of Police M. Sreenath Reddy said.

“Ms. Deena told us that Murali used to harass her physically and mentally. He had also tortured her several times in the past. Late on Monday night, he tried to snatch their son from her while they were in the midst of an argument,” Mr. Sreenath Reddy said.

“When she resisted, Murali hit his infant son Jarapati Muni Harsha on the head with a lock and then confined her indoors. At 3.30 a.m., Deena escaped from the house with her baby. The baby had died by then,” the Inspector said, adding that an FIR was registered against Murali and a hunt was on to nab him.