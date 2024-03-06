GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man assaults wife, mother in drunken state

March 06, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau

The Madanapalle rural police on Wednesday booked a criminal case against a farmer, Madan Mohan (40), on charges of attacking and injuring his wife and mother over a family dispute at Vempalle village in Madanapalle mandal of Annamayya district.

According to the police, Mr. Mohan was addicted to liquor, and quarrelled with his spouse, demanding she bring money from her parents. He picked up a quarrel with his spouse Anusha (30) in an inebriated condition on Wednesday morning. The physical assault resulted in fractures in Anusha’s legs and arms. The accused’s mother, Reddamma (60), who intervened to rescue her daughter-in-law, also came under the attack. Her son attacked her with a stick, which led to a grave head injury.

The neighbours rushed both the victims to the area hospital in Madanapalle; Anusha was later referred to the SVRR Hospital in Tirupati. The police formed a search party to track down the accused.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.