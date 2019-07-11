Man arrested on charge of impersonating official

The Cyber Crime Police on Wednesday arrested a 47-year old, who has been allegedly collecting money from people impersonating himself as a official from Secretariat. Police have recovered about ₹1.5 lakh from the accused.

The arrested was identified as B. Suresh Kumar Chari (47), native of Karimnagar district, and resident of Hyderabad. According to a Cyber Crime Police Station Inspector V. Gopinath, on June 10, they have received a complaint from a woman from Visakhapatnam that she received a call from a person claiming himself as a Section Officer working in General Administration (GAD) at Secretariat.

In the phone conversation, the accused had reportedly said that he has to give an enquiry report over the ACB case in which she (the victim) was involved. The accused had allegedly said that if the woman paid ₹35,000, he would give the report favourable to her. Believing in his words, the woman deposited the amount in a bank account. The victim realised that she was duped after he stopped answering the calls. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused. Mr. Gopinath said that the accused targets persons who are facing charges in ACB cases. He checks ACB cases in social media and collects the contact number of people involved in it. Using same modus operandi, he collects money.

‘₹28 lakh collected’

The accused has collected about ₹28 lakh from 21 persons from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said.

The accused has several cases on him in Telangana also.

Cases have been booked.