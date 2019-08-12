Man allegedly beheads wife in front of her house

In a gruesome murder, a realtor P. Pradeep Kumar reportedly beheaded his wife, G. Mani Kranthi (25), at Sri Nagar Colony in Satyanarayanapuram here on Sunday, due to family disputes. The victim had been staying away from her husband for a year.

The incident which occurred in broad daylight in front of her house created panic in the locality. The accused reportedly walked into the police station and surrendered.

Pradeep fell in love with Mani Kranthi and married her four years ago. However, the couple got separated a few months back due to disputes and she filed dowry harassment and domestic violence cases against Pradeep in the Satyanarayanapuram police station. She was working as a nurse.

Police arrested Pradeep in the case. He came out on bail a couple of days ago. The woman lodged another complaint with the police stating that there was a threat to her life from the accused.

The couple filed a divorce petition, which is pending in the court.

According to the police, Pradeep, who planned to kill his wife, waited at her house on Sunday afternoon. When she returned from the market, he attacked and beheaded her with a knife. He carried the head till some distance but when the residents shouted on seeing the horrible scene, he threw away the head in a canal and went to the police station.

Family blames police

The victim’s family members alleged that police were responsible for Mani Kranthi’s death and entered into an argument with the police personnel. They staged a protest with the torso in front of the house.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao, who visited the spot, said that the police would take measures to get stringent punishment for the accused in the court.