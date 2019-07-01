‘Major irregularitiesfound in three areas’

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Sunday said the Cabinet sub-committee formed by the government to review major policies and projects observed that most of the irregularities took place in the irrigation sector, urban housing and land allotments. Besides, the committee found that the previous government incurred massive expenditure on some projects which were not necessary at all.

All such lapses would be examined and remedial action taken, he stated, calling the exercise undertaken by the panel as a preamble for the future.

Briefing media persons on the outcome of the sub-committee’s meeting with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said there were several single tenders and projects awarded at excess rates and on lump sum basis. Besides, the established procedure of giving contracts on EPC basis was dispensed with.

The consequence was large-scale wastage of public money. The dubious allotment of land in Amaravati was also under scanner.

The committee would do a thorough examination of the policies and projects with the involvement of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Crime Investigation and Vigilance Departments and Central agencies.

Meet with HoDs

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said the committee would meet the heads of departments at the Secretariat on Monday (July 1) to take the inquiry forward and complete it in the stipulated 45 days. It would meet once in a fortnight.

Minister for Agriculture K. Kanna Babu said Mr. Jagan wanted the banks to maintain restraint in recovering loans from the farmers in view of the difficulties faced by them in clearing their dues.

The CM expressed ire at the harassment by some bank officials which allegedly forced a farmer in Prakasam district to end his life.

The committee consists of Mr. Rajendranath Reddy, Mr. Kanna Babu, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, P. Anil Kumar and M. Gowtham Reddy.