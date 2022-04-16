Mahila panel chief calls on attack victim

The condition of Shaik Fatima, who was atacked by a person with a knife, is stable and she is recovering, said A.P. Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

The accused, Tulasiram, reportedly attacked the victim at Sattenapalli on Thursday and allegedly slit her throat. She is undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital (GGH), Guntur.

Ms. Padma, who called on Fatima on Friday, spoke to her family members, doctors and the police at the hospital. She said that stern action would be taken against the accused.