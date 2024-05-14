GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maha Samrajya Pattabhisekham performed in Vizianagaram

Published - May 14, 2024 09:06 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Priests performing Sitarama Kalyanam in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple as part of Maha Samrajya Pattabhisekham organised on Tuesday.

Maha Samrajya Pattabhisekham, a grand coronation ceremony, was performed to Lord Rama in Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tuesday, amid religious fervour. The preceding cultural events which began on January 22 continued for 111 days without any interruption with the efforts of the trustees of the temple. Celestial wedding to Lord Rama with Goddess Sita was performed 108 times in the temple premises.

The priests chanted and explained slokas of Valmiki Ramayanam and sacrifices of Lord Rama, a day before the coronation. The temple trustees Cherukuri Sridhar, Pilla Vijaykumar and others thanked the devotees for their relentless support for the biggest celestial event that continued for four months in the temple premises.

