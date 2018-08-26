Madigas seek early issuance of guidelines

more-in

Thanking Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu for sanctioning a new pension scheme for Dappu artists from the Madiga community, the Andhra Pradesh Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi on Saturday urged the State government to issue guidelines for implementation of the scheme.

Addressing the media here, State president J.Anjaneyulu Madiga said ''We are indebted to the CM for announcing a monthly pension of ₹10,000 for Dappu artists from the community on completion of fifty yearsof age''. The government should issue guidelines in such a manner that maximum folk artists are benefitted, added its district in-charge Kasturi Anand Madiga. ''We will hold apublic meeting here coinciding with the birth anniversary of noted Dalit poet Gurram Jashuva on September 28 to thank the Chief Minister'', they added. The State government should also expedite selection of beneficiaries by the Leather Industries Development Corporation of AP(LIDCAP) for which ₹160 crore had been sanctioned by the government for this year, they said.