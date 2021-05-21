LVPEI opens hotline for consultation on black fungus

Mucormycosis (black fungus) is another emerging threat and the need of the hour is early diagnosis and timely treatment. To minimise the delay in accessing timely treatment, LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has introduced a hotline number – 18002002211, according to Oshin Bansal, ophthalmologist and oculoplasty specialist.

Needy persons can call any time on this number between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Monday to Saturday for any queries regarding mucormycosis. In Andhra Pradesh, LVPEI has tertiary eye care centres at Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, and secondary centres across Chittoor, East and West Godavari, Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam districts. In cases where immediate care is needed, counsellors will share with the caller the contact address of the nearest LVPEI Centre in their vicinity.

For the benefit of patients who cannot travel, the hospital is even offering tele-consultation services, says Dr. Bansal.

More information can be had from G. Rekha, Head Operations of the hospital, on the mobile no. 9581048968 or Dr. Bansal on 8220046879