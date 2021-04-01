Low pressure over the Bay may not bring respite from heatwave

‘The trough over south coastal A.P. is resulting in hot winds’

Many pockets in the State were reeling under scorching heart, though a low pressure formed over the south-east Bay of Bengal and its adjoining south Andaman Sea on Wednesday.

The meteorologists said even as the low pressure is likely to become more marked over the Central Andaman Sea in the next 24 hours, the heatwave condition may prevail in the State.

“The chances of the weather system concentrating into a depression over the Bay Of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours appear bleak,” according to the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) in Visakhapatnam.

Fishermen cautioned

However, squally winds reaching a speed up to 50 km/hr are likely to blow over south Andaman Sea and adjoining south east Bay of Bengal on April 1, said CWC chief Sunanda M., adding that fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea and its adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal on April 1, and into north Andaman Sea on April 2.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions were witnessed at Kavali in Nellore district and Ongole on March 30 evening with the two places recording 41 degrees Celsius and 40.1 degrees Celsius respectively, which was 5 degrees Celsius above the normal temperature, said P.V. Rama Rao, retired Director of IMD.

“The trough over south coastal A. P. is resulting in hot winds. The coastal areas are comparatively cooler due to the sea breeze. Insolation and geographical features such as hills blocking the sea breeze cause temperature variations within the city,” said Mr. Rama Rao.

He said this explains the reason for Visakhaptnam airport recording 38.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday noon and 34.5 degrees Celsius by the evening. The Yarada Hill blocks the sea breeze to the land till the afternoon, while areas such as Akkayyapalem, Seethammadhara and MVP Colony remain comparatively cooler, Mr. Rama Rao added.