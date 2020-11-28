Low pressure likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal

Isolated rain forecast in State today

The cyclonic storm Nivar has weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood and moved north northeastwards and and lay centered over south coastal A.P. and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal on Friday morning.

A cyclonic circulation lies over east equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining south Andaman Sea and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, a low pressure is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

It is likely to concentrate into a depression during subsequent 24 hours and likely to intensify further thereafter and move nearly westwards and reach Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on December 2.

Thunderstorm along with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in north coastal A.P., Rayalaseema and Yanam on Saturday.

Thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in Guntur and Prakasam districts of south coastal A.P. on Saturday.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) recorded during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday are:

Kavali (Nellore) 27, Nambulipulikunta (Anantapur) 24, Gurramkonda (Chittoor) 21, Sambepalle(Kadapa) 20, Rayachoti (Kadapa) 18, Madanapalle (Chittoor) 18, Chinnamandem (Kadapa) 18, Kalakada(Chittoor) 18, Udayagiri (Nellore) 17, Vinjamur (Nellore) 17, Punganur (Chittoor) 17, Pullampeta (Kadapa) 16, Thambalapalle (Chittoor) 16, Atmakur (Nellore) 16, Palamner (Chittoor) 16, Avanigadda (Krishna) 15, Chapad (Kadapa) 15 Chittoor 15, Ongole (Prakasam) 15, Amalapuram (East Godavari) 15, Proddutur (Kadapa) 15, Arogyavaram (Chittoor) 15 and Visakhapatnam 7 cm.

Thunderstorm and lightning is forecast over north and south coastal AP and Rayalaseema on December 1