Low pressure intensifies into depression over Bay

Fishermen advised not to venture into sea

The well-marked low pressure area over east central Bay of Bengal, concentrated into a depression and lay centered about 560 km north northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 590 km east southeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 670 km south southeast of Digha (West Bengal) on Sunday.

It is likely to move in a north northwesterly direction and intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday. It would continue to move in a north northwesterly direction, intensify further reach northwest Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and north Odisha coasts by the morning of May 26, according to a statement issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre(CWC), Visakhapatnam.

It is likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands by the evening of May 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

The CWC has advised fishermen of Andhra Pradesh coast not to venture into the sea till May 27 as squally winds, with speed reaching 40 to 50 km/hr, gusting to 60 km/hr, are likely along and off the coast.