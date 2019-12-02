‘Love letter’ to girl lands them in trouble

Two persons, one aged 14 and the other 25, were thrashed allegedly by a group of villagers after the younger one allegedly gave a love letter to a girl of the same age at Gattu village of B. Kothakota mandal, 40 km from Madanapalle, on Sunday.

The incident created a flutter in the village, particularly as it happened even as the brutal rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad created a nation-wide outrage.

Information reaching here said that the boy allegedly gave a love letter to the girl while she was returning home. Shocked at the boy’s act, the girl started crying in full public view. Soon, the villagers detained both the youth and started beating them.

On being alerted, the police reached the spot and took both the youth into custody and shifted them to the urban police station at Madanapalle.

“While the letter was drafted by the 25-year-old youth, it was handed over to the girl by the boy,” Deputy SP (Madanapalle) A. Ravi Manohar Achari told The Hindu.

“We have not received any complaint so far as all are relatives,” he added.