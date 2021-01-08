Lone death reported from Krishna

295 new infections take the overall tally in State to 8,84,171

The State reported one new COVID-9 death and 295 new infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning.

The tally, therefore, increased to 8,84,171 and the toll reached 7,126. The recovery and death rates remained at 98.87% and 0.81% respectively.

During the period, 368 patients had recovered, leaving 2,822 cases active. The total number of recoveries was 8,74,223.

As many as 59,410 samples were tested in the last one day with a positivity rate of 0.50%. The overall positivity rate of the 1.21 crore samples tested so far came down to 7.27%.

The lone death was reported from Krishna, the district with the highest mortality rate of 1.39%. Krishna district also reported 45 new infections, the highest among the districts.

It was followed by Chittoor (39), Guntur (35), East Godavari (32), Anantapur (30), Nellore (24), Visakhapatnam (22), West Godavari (21), Kurnool (12), Prakasam (12), Kadapa (10), Srikakulam (9) and Vizianagaram (4).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,23,877), West Godavari (94,008), Chittoor (86,486), Guntur (75,009), Anantapu (67,453), Nellore (62,181), Prakasam (62,069), Kurnool (60,626), Visakhapatnam (59,361), Kadapa (55,079), Krishna (48,064), Srikakulam (46,002) and Vizianagaram (41,061).