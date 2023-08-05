HamberMenu
Lokesh takes selfie at hillock where gravel is mined, alleges role of Vinukonda MLA in the illegal activity

People of the State will teach a befitting lesson to the YSRCP leaders in the ensuing elections, says TDP leader Lokesh

August 05, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh and other party leaders showing the hillock where gravel is being mined illegally, at Puchhakayala Bodu in Palnadu district on Saturday.

Reiterating his allegation that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Vinukonda legislator B. Brahma Naidu was involved in illegal mining of gravel, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary, during his Yuva Galam padayatra on August 5 (Saturday), took a selfie at the hillock where the illegal activity was being carried out.

The ruling party leaders, with the tacit support of the legislator, were mining gravel illegally from the hillock spread over more than three acres, Mr. Lokesh alleged.

Vinukonda TDP in-charge G.V. Anjanaylu and party cadres were present.

“The hillock is located in Survey Number 174/2, at Puchhakayala Bodu of Epuru mandal in Vinukonda Assembly constituency in Palnadu district. The gravel on it is being illegally mined by people engaged by Mr. Brahma Naidu. They are earning crores of rupees through the illegal excavation of gravel. The illegal activity is affecting greenery on the hillock,” Mr. Lokesh said.

He said that the people of the State would teach a befitting lesson to the YSRCP leaders in the ensuing elections.

