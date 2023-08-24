HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokesh promises to take up linking of Eluru canal with Polavaram project if TDP wins

The YSRCP government has not taken this project forward despite the previous TDP dispensation sanctioning ₹15 crore for the purpose, says Lokesh

August 24, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh on Thursday promised to take up the interlinking of Eluru canal with the Polavaram project when his party comes to power next year, and observed that the irrigation sector was ruined after Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took the reins in 2019.

He was responding to a plea by the people of Ampapuram village of Gannavaram Assembly constituency during his Yuva Galam padayatrafor interlinking the said canal with Polavaram, for which a sum of ₹15 crore had been sanctioned during the TDP regime, but to no avail as the YSRCP government went about reversing the TDP government’s policy decisions.

Mr. Lokesh said the Annamayya project was swept away by floods as the YSRCP government did not take up even maintenance works, and that once the TDP staged a comeback, it would revive the project.

He claimed that the TDP government had spent ₹68,294 crore on irrigation projects, but the YSRCP dovernment did not spend even one-fourth of that amount.

He promised the farmers of Bapulapadu mandal that the people displaced by the Polavaram right bank canal would be paid compensation soon after the TDP formed the government in 2024, while recalling the vision with which his father and party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had taken up the interlinking of the Krishna and Godavari rivers through the Pattiseema project.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.