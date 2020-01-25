Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh files suit against ‘Sakshi’

Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary and MLC, has filed a suit against Jagathi Publications, the publishers of ‘Sakshi’, in the 12th Additional District Judge Court here, claiming ₹75-crore damages for allegedly publishing a report that dented his image.

Mr. Lokesh has said that the report titled, ‘Chinna Babu Chirutindi ₹25 lakh’ (Chinna Babu’s snacks cost ₹25 lakh), allegedly published in the newspaper on October 22, 2019, damaged his reputation and caused him untold mental anguish.

Mr. Lokesh has filed the suit against V. Murali, the publisher and Editor of the newspaper, and Visakhapatnam-based reporters B. Venkat Reddy and G. Umakanth.

Mr. Lokesh has further alleged that the report was politically motivated, false and distorted.

A registered notice was sent to the Editorial Board of the newspaper in October last week. A reply was received on November 10, which was found to be not satisfactory.

As per the sources in the court, the case was filed on January 8, 2020, and it would come up for hearing on February 10.

