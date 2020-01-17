Andhra Pradesh

Lok Nayak Foundation awards for Vijay Kumar, Lavu Rathaiah

Lok Nayak Foundation president Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

There are presented every year on January 18 to mark the death anniversary of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao

Noted publisher Dupati (‘Emesco’) Vijay Kumar will be presented the Lok Nayak Foundation’s (LNF) 16th annual literary award and Chairman of Vignan Group of Educational Institutions Lavu Rathaiah its Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday.

The literary award, given in recognition of significant endeavour in Telugu literature, carries a cash award of ₹2 lakh from this year. It is presented every year on January 18 marking the death anniversary of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao and poet Harivanshrai Bachhan. The Lifetime Achievement award carries ₹1 lakh in cash.

Foundation president Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad told reporters here that the two awards would be presented at a function at VUDA Children’s Arena.

Justice K. Vijayalakshmi and Justice A.V. Sesha Sai of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and actor Mohanbabu will participate in the awards function.

The foundation focussed on translations bringing out works from English and Hindi into Telugu. Recently two books, Bandi Satyanarayana’s ‘Bahujana Bandhavulu’ and a Hindi translation of Gudiseva Vishnu Prasad’s ‘Diviseema charitra’ by Dr. Lakhsmi Prasad have been published. It will help writers publish their books and give them 200 books free of cost. The foundation also foots the fees of 10 students in whichever college they studied every year.

Foundation secretary N. Babaiah and Yarlagadda Sivaram were present.

