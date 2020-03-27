Lockdown: police ‘excesses’ draw flak

Videos and photographs of police personnel chasing away people on the roads and beating them mercilessly during the lockdown period, that are going viral on various social media and getting reported in the print and electronic media, have come under sharp criticism from people of various sections, who have condemned the police high-handedness during the ongoing crisis.

In Kurnool district, a youth, in a bid to escape from the chasing policemen, fell down and died on Thursday. The incidents of police wielding lathi on the general public, including women at some places, are being widely resented.

It is being alleged that apart from lower-rung personnel, even some officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) were seen thrashing the public openly on the roads, even during the relaxation hours, i.e. between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., for purchasing essentials.

“Some policemen are behaving brutally with the public. Many public servants, who are on emergency duties, were beaten up badly. Don't they (police) have families and needs like purchasing vegetables, milk, medicines and other essentials to be met during the lockdown period? Not only the police, several government employees are also on emergencies duties. The courts should immediately intervene and restrain the police,” said a government employee, who allegedly faced 'police excesses' while returning from an emergency call.

DRM writes to Collector

A clerk in the Railway Claims Tribunal, Shyam Sudhir, was allegedly roughed up by the police while returning from duty at Arundelpet bridge a couple of days ago resulting in his tooth getting damaged.

The Guntur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) has written a letter to the Collector and the Superintendent of Police over the 'inhuman behaviour of the police'. The officers, while expressing concern over the incident, had assured him of preventing such incidents in future.

“We are discharging duties in emergency. Shyam Sudhir even flashed his ID card but the policemen ignored it and beat him severely, and he lost his tooth. Railway officials will stop all essential services, including freight trains, if the situation continues,” a leader of railway employees' union warned.

Essential services

A lineman, Madhava Rao, alleged that the Bhavanipuram SI here had attacked him while he was on his way to attend a breakdown work at Gollapudi.

“I clearly told the SI and the constables that I am a Transco employee and attending a complaint. But the SI wielded his lathi. Police should remember that there are many departments which come under the Essential Services Maintenance Act,” said Mr. Madhava Rao, demanding action against the SI.

“The District Collectors, who have high powers under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, gave a list of essential services and permitted movement of vehicles carrying milk, gas, groceries, vegetables etc. Officials were told not to stop doctors, staff working in services like electricity, petrol pumps and media. But leaving the rules aside, police are thrashing the public,” said an auto driver, who was carrying vegetables to the Rythu Market at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

Commissioner responds

Disapproving of the incidents, Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said beating public was not correct and justifiable.

“I appeal to the police to observe restraint. They should explain the situation to the public or register cases against the violators. We gave instructions to the police officers not to manhandle the public,” the Commissioner said.