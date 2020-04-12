Lockdown, annual ban pose double whammy to fishermen

Fishermen in Visakhapatnam are staring at a double whammy as an annual two-month fishing ban is all set to begin from April 15, on the very day that the prevailing nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end.

The fishermen, who have been off the seas for weeks, are now pinning hopes on a bailout package to overcome the loss in income.

“Vendors who sell fish on the streets and traditional fishermen should get adequate compensation in lieu of the loss of livelihood,” Arjili Dasu, executive director of Fisherfolk Foundation, said.

Visakhapatnam, one of the largest fish landing centres in the country, has 53,000 fishermen who eke out a living by either fishing or selling the catch. The district has 700 mechanised boats and 5,300 traditional boats.

An enhanced compensation of ₹10,000 was given to fishermen working on registered boats last year.

“This time, we request the government to extend the benefit to all those whose livelihood has been hit due to the ban and lockdown,” Mr. Dasu told The Hindu.

“We also want that soft loans should be given as part of a bailout package to enable educated fishermen youth to buy boats,” he said.

The annual ban is aimed at conservation of fish resources to allow breeding for nearly two months along the east coast. The compensation amount, which was ₹4,000 earlier, was increased to ₹10,000 after the YSR Congress Party came to power.