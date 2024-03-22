Local people, political parties oppose toll gate between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam

March 22, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Representatives of various political parties, Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce and many local people are strongly opposing the establishment of a toll gate near Jonnada, located between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. The locals fear that it would result in a severe financial burden on them as they frequently travel between the two cities.

Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce president Kapuganti Prakash said it was unfair to open the toll gate without developing the six-lane road in the entire stretch of Vizianagaram-Raipur. Stating that toll must be collected only from the users of the greenfield highway, he said since the Jonnada stretch was not covered by the greenfield highway project it was unfair to burden the people.

Lok Satta Party State president Bhisetti Babji submitted a petition to Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi to convey the feelings of the locals to the National Highways Authority of India. (NHAI). “The APSRTC will pass on the toll to passengers resulting in a burden on the common people too,” he added.

Jana Sena Party senior leader Midatana Ravikumar said that the issue would be brought to the notice of the party high command since it would be a permanent financial burden on people. A taxi owner Nagu Babu said the toll would make a dent on their meagre income as the NHAI has enhanced toll fees significantly across the country.