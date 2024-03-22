GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Local people, political parties oppose toll gate between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam

They fear that the toll gate near Jonnada would result in a severe financial burden as people frequently travel between the two cities

March 22, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of various political parties, Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce and many local people are strongly opposing the establishment of a toll gate near Jonnada, located between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. The locals fear that it would result in a severe financial burden on them as they frequently travel between the two cities.

Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce president Kapuganti Prakash said it was unfair to open the toll gate without developing the six-lane road in the entire stretch of Vizianagaram-Raipur. Stating that toll must be collected only from the users of the greenfield highway, he said since the Jonnada stretch was not covered by the greenfield highway project it was unfair to burden the people.

Lok Satta Party State president Bhisetti Babji submitted a petition to Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi to convey the feelings of the locals to the National Highways Authority of India. (NHAI). “The APSRTC will pass on the toll to passengers resulting in a burden on the common people too,” he added.

Jana Sena Party senior leader Midatana Ravikumar said that the issue would be brought to the notice of the party high command since it would be a permanent financial burden on people. A taxi owner Nagu Babu said the toll would make a dent on their meagre income as the NHAI has enhanced toll fees significantly across the country.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.