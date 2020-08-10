Local body polls: CBI probe sought into ‘malpractice’

Alleging large-scale malpractice by the YSRCP during the nomination process for the local body elections in the State, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC G. Deepak Reddy has appealed to State Election Commissioner (SEC) N. Ramesh Kumar to order a CBI probe into the allegations. “Around 2,500 violations were committed by the ruling party during the nomination and scrutiny of the papers. The ruling party leaders obstructed the rival nominees and tore down their nomination papers. Many officials tampered with the nomination papers submitted by the candidates and declared them invalid at the scrutiny stage,” Mr. Deepak Reddy told the media on Monday.
He also alleged that Opposition candidates were forced to withdraw nominations by using threats, false cases and inducements in the final stages.
The TDP MLC asserted that 5.5 crore people in the State were now looking up to the SEC and it’s time the unconstitutional practice were dealt with an iron fist.
Central observers
“The election process must regain the trust of the electorate. The local body polls should be held under the supervision of Central observers amid the security provided by Central forces. If suitable punishment was not given to the culprits, it is better not to conduct the polls at all,” he said, adding that a CBI probe would unearth the lapses committed during the nomination process.
