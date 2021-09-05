List of directors of 47 corporations released

Women constitute 52% of 481 posts

While continuing with its agenda of social inclusiveness and widening the social base, the YSRCP government has appointed 481 directors to 47 corporations, prioritising women and weaker sections, according to Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (public affairs).

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has again showed his commitment towards social justice and women empowerment by filling the 481 posts with women (52%) and SC, ST, BC and minorities (58%),” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, who, along with Home Minister M. Sucharitha and BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venugopala Krishna, and MLAs and MPs, released the list of directors on Saturday.

Stating that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy personally made these appointments by considering all aspects, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said no previous government had ever taken up such a task.

“Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had used the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities only as a vote bank. In contrast, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving for the uplift of the weaker sections to ensure they are a part of decision making process,” he said.

Mr. Venugopala Krishna alleged that the TDP government had betrayed the BCs.

“The YSRCP government has stood by the weaker sections at all times. It has provided them almost ₹1,04,240 crore through DBT and another ₹1,40,438 crore through non-DBT schemes,” he said.

Ms. Sucharitha said, “As always, the Chief Minister has given a lion’s share to women reflecting true empowerment. Women have been prioritised in the nominated posts and the Cabinet. Schemes such as Aasara, Cheyutha, Ammavodi focus on empowering women. All the 31 lakh house site pattas have been given in the name of women.”

MP Nandigam Suresh, MLA Meruga Nagarjuna were present.