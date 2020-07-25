Liquor worth ₹30 lakh seized in W. Godavari, 21 held

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the police cracked the whip on liquor smugglers and seized stocks worth about ₹30 lakh in separate cases on Friday.
They arrested 21 persons and registered cases against them under the AP Excise (Amendment) Act, 2020, according to Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik.
On a tip-off, a team, led by Narsapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Nageswara Rao and Palakol Rural Circle Inspector D. Venkateswara Rao intercepted a car and ten motorbikes and seized 1,946 bottles, worth over ₹6 lakh.
“As many as 11 persons, all natives of Malkipuram, Sakinetipalli and Elamanchili mandals, managed to cross the AP-Telangana borders. However, they were caught at Chinchinada check-post on the outskirts of Palakol town," the SP said.
Police team praised
Mr. Naik praised Elamanchili Sub-Inspector K. Gangadhar Rao, Poduru SI B. Surendra Kumar and Special Branch head constable K. Venu who tracked down the gang.
In another case, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials seized 2,616 liquor bottles, three cars and a motorbike, all worth over ₹23 lakh on the State borders, and arrested 10 persons, said West Godavari district Special Enforcement Bureau Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kareemulla Sheriff.
