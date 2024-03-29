Like in 1983, TDP will ensure massive victory in upcoming general elections: Srikakulam MP

March 29, 2024 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam Parliament member Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, on March 29, said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) emerged as one of the best regional parties in India in the last four decades with perfect cadre in nook and corner of the Andhra Pradesh.

He hoisted the party’s flag in its office along with Srikakulam Parliamentary wing president Kuna Ravikumar to mark the party’s foundation day. .

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Naidu said that TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao launched the party on May 29, 1982, and swept the elections within nine months. “TDP National President N. Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders have been leading the party successfully after taking the cue from Mr. Ramarao. Like in 1983, TDP will ensure massive victory in upcoming general elections,” he added.

Srikakulam former MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi hoisted TDP flag at her residence in Arasavilli and recalled the association with Mr. Ramarao and Mr. Chandrababu Naidu.