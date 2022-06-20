Light to moderate rainfall likely in Andhra Pradesh

Many districts in Andhra Pradesh report over 20 mm rainfall on Sunday

Commuters driving through a water-logged road at Allipuram in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Many places in the State are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall during the next two days. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places, according to the India Meteorological Department's seven-day weather forecast report.

Conditions are favourable for the further advancement of monsoon into some more parts of the State.

On Sunday, several districts in the State witnessed rainfall.

Mandals in Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kurnool, Annamayya, NTR, Chittoor and YSR Kakinada districts reported more than 20 mm rainfall each during the day.