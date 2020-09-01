LIC union leaders oppose Centre’s disinvestment move

In response to a call given by the All India Insurance Employees Association, a delegation of the leaders of Insurance Corporation Employees Union, Machilipatnam Division, met Lok Sabha MP from Vijayawada, Kesineni Srinvas (Nani) on Tuesday at his residence and made known their resentment against the government’s move regarding disinvestment in the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)
After submitting a memorandum to the MP, the union’s joint secretary Ch. Kaladhar said that LIC was established in 1956 and it was given an initial capital of ₹5 crore by the Centre, after which the Corporation had never asked for any financial help. Instead, it had been paying a dividend of ₹26,000 crore to the Central Government for the last 64 years.
Speaking further on the LIC’s achievements, he said the Corporation had assets worth ₹32,00,000 crore, its claim settlement ratio was 99.5%, and it had a market share of more than 75% and it had been funding lakhs of crores to the Central government’s Five Year Plans, and schemes like sewerage, drinking and irrigation water projects and contributing towards improved supply of electricity, roads and other infrastructure facilities.
Mr. Kaladhar argued that it was not appropriate to disinvest in LIC, which was among the best financial conglomerates in the country.
The MP responded positively to their grievance and said that he would take it up at an appropriate platform. Union vice-president Prasad, assistant treasurer Madhu, branch secretary G. Srinivas and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath