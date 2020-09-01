LIC union leaders oppose Centre’s disinvestment move

In response to a call given by the All India Insurance Employees Association, a delegation of the leaders of Insurance Corporation Employees Union, Machilipatnam Division, met Lok Sabha MP from Vijayawada, Kesineni Srinvas (Nani) on Tuesday at his residence and made known their resentment against the government’s move regarding disinvestment in the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)

After submitting a memorandum to the MP, the union’s joint secretary Ch. Kaladhar said that LIC was established in 1956 and it was given an initial capital of ₹5 crore by the Centre, after which the Corporation had never asked for any financial help. Instead, it had been paying a dividend of ₹26,000 crore to the Central Government for the last 64 years.

Speaking further on the LIC’s achievements, he said the Corporation had assets worth ₹32,00,000 crore, its claim settlement ratio was 99.5%, and it had a market share of more than 75% and it had been funding lakhs of crores to the Central government’s Five Year Plans, and schemes like sewerage, drinking and irrigation water projects and contributing towards improved supply of electricity, roads and other infrastructure facilities.

Mr. Kaladhar argued that it was not appropriate to disinvest in LIC, which was among the best financial conglomerates in the country.

The MP responded positively to their grievance and said that he would take it up at an appropriate platform. Union vice-president Prasad, assistant treasurer Madhu, branch secretary G. Srinivas and others were present.