Andhra Pradesh

Letting in people through borders will water down efforts: DGP

Any body who crosses the border will be quarantined for 14 days, he says

Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang has said that people coming to Andhra Pradesh despite the closure of the borders will not be allowed as it compromises the lockdown.

Responding to the issue of people from Hyderabad thronging Andhra Pradesh borders to reach their native villages, Mr. Sawang, in a release, said that everyone should cooperate with the governments by staying put wherever they were at present.

He said that the State would not let in any person given the lockdown and anyone coming to the border would be first quarantined for at least 14 days and then sent to their native places.

“The purpose of the lockdown is to avoid transmission of the novel coronavirus from one place to another and one person to another. Letting in people from outside will only water down the entire effort of lockdown,” Mr. Sawang added.

