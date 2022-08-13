Lepakshi begins field study on handicrafts of Godavari region

Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (Lepakshi) Chairperson B. Vijaya Lakshmi on Saturday launched a six-day field study on the lives of the artisans making various handicrafts in the Godavari region.

The field study will cover the artisans in Rajamahendravaram, Mamidikuduru, Kadali, Ravulapalem, Ambajipeta, Gokavaram, Madhavapatnam, Pata Kottam, Uppada and Gollapalli.

A report on the present status of the handicrafts and artisans would be submitted to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to initiate some measures to encourage the crafts and lives of craftsmen.