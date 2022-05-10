Leopard spotted at Pothyreddypadu head regulator near Nallamala forest

A video grab of the leopard that was sighted at the Pothyreddypadu head regulator near Nallamala forest in Nandyal district on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A leopard was spotted at Pothureddypadu head regulator irrigation project on the Srisailam Reservoir in Jupadubangla mandal falling under Atmakur forest division in Nandyal district on Monday.

After sighting the feline near the reservoir, close to Nallamala forest, people informed the forest department officials who immediately rushed to the spot and kept a watch on it from a distance to ensure it did not stray into the nearby habitations.

The locals said the leopard had come to the reservoir to quench its thirst. The district continued to report high temperatures on Sunday(40.5 degree Celsius) and Monday(39.5 degree Celsius).

Atmakur Divisional Forest Officer Alenchan Teran said that there was no threat from the leopard to the locals as it was spotted within its territorial limits inside the forest area.

He asked people not to venture into forest areas and be careful if they wanted to go to the water projects falling within the forest limits.