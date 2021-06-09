Legal rights organisation lodges complaint with Home Ministry against additional DGP (CID) P.V. Sunil Kumar

Vinay Joshi complained that Sunil Kumar abused his official position by running a private organisation named ‘Ambedkar’s India Mission’, and provoking the Scheduled Castes against Hindu religion, Hindu Gods and sacred Hindu scriptures

Legal Rights Observatory (LRO - Maharashtra) convener Vinay Joshi lodged a complaint with Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, against P.V. Sunil Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (CID) for violating Sec.3 of The Police Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act, 1966 and Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules of 1964.

Mr. Joshi said in the complaint that Mr. Sunil Kumar abused his official position by running a private organisation named ‘Ambedkar’s India Mission’, thereby promoting himself as a celebrity and provoking the Scheduled Castes against Hindu religion, Hindu Gods and sacred Hindu scriptures.

Mr. Joshi further alleged that Mr. Sunil Kumar has been openly criticising certain political ideologies thereby forming political opinions among the people, and misquoting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's views on Hindu religion and portraying him as anti-Hindu.

The LRO accused Mr. Sunil Kumar of promoting a separatist ideology among the Scheduled Castes, creating caste-based divisions in society and making allegations against nationalist organisations like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Mr. Joshi requested Mr. Bhalla to issue directions to the Police Department of Andhra Pradesh to lodge a FIR against Mr. Sunil Kumar under Sections.153-A and 295-A of Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for creating enmity between religions, misusing social media platforms and performing suspicious activities under the banner of Ambedkar’s India Mission.

Besides, Mr. Joshi sought a detailed investigation into Mr. Sunil Kumar's finances, his links with national and international donors and sponsors of the activities of Ambedkar’s India Mission which allegedly facilitated his anti-social activities, and a freeze on all of his bank accounts / any other means of funds transfer.