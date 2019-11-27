Legal Metrology officials crack the whip

Legal Metrology Department officials raided several departmental stores, electrical shops and others in Bobbili, Vizinaagaram and other places and found that many of them were ignoring packaging and maximum retail price norms. Deputy Controller N. Janardhana Rao, Assistant Commissioner S.M. Radha Krishna and other officials booked six cases. They urged consumers to verify packing date, MRP and customer care number.

According to them, the consumers can lodge complaints by making phone calls to toll free number 18004254202 if they identify violations in business establishments. Mr. Radha Krishna said that they were organising consumer awareness programmes to explain about central grievance mechanism established in Vijayawada which would in turn alert the district officials to take action on the complaints.