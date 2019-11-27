Legal Metrology officials crack the whip

Legal Metrology Department officials raided several departmental stores, electrical shops and others in Bobbili, Vizinaagaram and other places and found that many of them were ignoring packaging and maximum retail price norms. Deputy Controller N. Janardhana Rao, Assistant Commissioner S.M. Radha Krishna and other officials booked six cases. They urged consumers to verify packing date, MRP and customer care number.
According to them, the consumers can lodge complaints by making phone calls to toll free number 18004254202 if they identify violations in business establishments. Mr. Radha Krishna said that they were organising consumer awareness programmes to explain about central grievance mechanism established in Vijayawada which would in turn alert the district officials to take action on the complaints.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.