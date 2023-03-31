Left parties to stage protests against Central policies from April 14 to 30

March 31, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) will jointly organise a campaign against the ‘anti-constitutional’ policies of the Central Government from April 14 to 30.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said that a dangerous trend was being seen in national politics in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has utter disrespect for the Constitution and Parliament. While the entire world was discussing the Adani scam, Mr. Modi did not utter a word. The Central government did not respond to the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine the Adani episode. Mr. Modi was suppressing the voice of democracy, they alleged.

The Centre, in fact, was supporting crony capitalism and corrupt businessmen. The wealth of the corporates grew significantly during the Modi rule while the people were burdened with taxes. The Centre did gross injustice to Andhra Pradesh. Hence, the people taught a lesson to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the MLC elections. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was mortgaging the State interests before the Centre, which was not releasing funds for the Polavaram project. The funds due to the State were also not being given. The main Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSRCP MPs were remaining silent in Parliament and not mounting any pressure on the Centre on State issues, they said.

The TDP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) should spell out their stand on the BJP and its policies. The CPI and CPI(M) would organise protests against the ‘anti-people, anti-constitution and anti-democracy’ policies of the Centre, they added.