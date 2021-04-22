Leave no scope for corruption in comprehensive land resurvey: CM

First phase of the exercise covering 650 villages to be completed by July

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that there should not be any scope for corruption in the comprehensive resurvey of lands, and has asked the officials to ensure that the land owners are not put to any inconvenience.

During a review meeting held on Thursday on the ‘YSR Jagananna Permanent Land Right and Resurvey of Lands and Resettlement’, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that a Sub Registrar Office should be set up at every village and a review meeting held every week.

The officials explained that a standard operation protocol for 47,861 sites at 17,460 villages spread over 1.26 lakh sq km had been evolved. In the first phase, resurvey was being taken up in 650 villages, out of which comprehensive information was obtained for 51 villages. The survey would be completed by July, they said.

The officials also explained that they had taken photographs of 2,693 habitations in 545 villages in the first phase, and by the end of April 2023, the resurvey of lands would be completed.

“We are updating the entire record of lands to ensure that it gets approved under the Land Titling Act. Ensure that there is no paucity of funds for the programme and publicise the programme with the help of hoardings,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava, Secretary (Municipal Administration) Y. Srilakshmi, Secretary (Revenue) V. Usha Rani, Commissioner of Survey, Settlements and Land Records Siddhartha Jain, and Adviser Ajay Kallam were present.