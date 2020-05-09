Leakage of vapour from styrene monomer tank led to Visakhapatnam tragedy: LG

Three days after the accident at its plant in Visakhapatnam that claimed 12 lives and over 300 hospitalised, LG Polymers India on Saturday said their initial investigation suggested the cause of accident prima facie was by leaking of vapour from Styrene Monomer (SM) tank.

The company expressed its sincere condolences and apologies to all who have been affected by this incident. “We would like to assure everyone that the company is committed to work closely with the concerned authorities in India to investigate the cause of this incident, prevent recurrence in the future, and secure the foundation for care and treatment,” a statement issued by LG Polymers said.

The company also confirmed that the status quo at the plant was brought under control on Saturday morning.

“While focusing on stabilising the plant, we assure you that we are doing our best to extend all the possible support to ensure people and their families who have been affected by this incident are taken care of. Our teams are working day and night with the government to assess the impact of the damage caused and create concrete measures to deliver an effective care package that can be implemented immediately,” the release issued through a PR agency stated.

Special task force

LG has set up a special task force to help victims and families to resolve any issues and provide every assistance to the bereaved families. The company said they would contact all families shortly. The team has been mandated to provide every support for the deceased, medical supplies and household goods, and emotional management for psychological stability to all injured and victims.

The State Government said it would alone pay a compensation of ₹1 crore to the family members of each deceased person in addition to ex gratia to those injured and all the pollution-sufferers living in the vicinity of the factory.

The company said they would also actively develop and promote mid-to-long term support programmes that could contribute to the local communities and profusely thanked every member of the authorities, the police and government officials who had worked very hard to rescue and recover the victims.