Leaders call for restraint after Ayodhya verdict

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to the people of the State to maintain restraint in the wake of Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya case.

Soon after the Supreme Court Bench pronounced the verdict, Mr. Jagan appealed to the people in a tweet on Saturday.

“The Supreme Court has given its verdict only after both the parties assured that they would respect the judgment on the construction in Ayodhya. I request everyone to maintain restrain from making comments that affect the tranquillity in society. People should show compassion and cooperate,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Twitter, “The unanimous decision taken by the panel of esteemed judges must be respected. I request all to maintain peace and harmony.”

‘Healing, historical’

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan called the verdict a healing and historical judgment and said that it reflected the distilled wisdom of Indian judiciary.

BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana said it was not a matter of win or loss but the time to show that people of the country were one.

“Centuries-old problem has been resolved. The Supreme Court pronounced the verdict after considering facts and examination of pieces of evidence,” he said on Twitter.

CPI State secretary P. Ramakrishna in a release said that the verdict was a testimony of justice and democracy.

He said that CPI would go through the judgment in detail and respond on it later.