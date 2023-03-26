Law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh is deteriorating, alleges Lokesh

March 26, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - PAGADALAVARIPALLI (SSS DIST.)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh on Sunday, the 51st day of his Yuva Galam padayatra, faced some difficult questions from a group of youth at Pagadalavaripalli village in Puttaparthi Assembly Constituency. Meanwhile, Mr. Lokesh completed his tour of Puttaparthi constituency and entered the Penukonda constituency, where TDP district president B.K. Parthasarathy and former MP Nimmala Kishtappa welcomed him.

At the ‘Hello Lokesh’ programme, a group youth asked the TDP leader if he was sure he and his party could support them even after getting good education. “Most of us are unemployed or underemployed and the YSRCP government has not shown any way forward to us,” said the youth.

A group of girls said that they feared venturing out as their parents were not confident of their safety due to ‘the deteriorating law and order situation’ in the State. They asked Mr. Lokesh as to how he could come to their rescue. The youth from engineering colleges and other streams of education said that they were not being encouraged in sports and the basic literacy rate in the State had remained at only 67%.

The TDP general secretary said, “If you open newspapers of the neighbouring States, investments are visible. But the newspapers in Andhra Pradesh are replete with stories pertaining to crimes, encroachment and scams. This tells all about the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.”

The industries, companies and their affiliates that came to A.P. during the previous TDP regime, were driven away by the YSRCP government, Mr. Lokesh alleged and asked as to how will the government create jobs without laying focus on the manufacturing sector.

He accused the YSRCP government of harassing youth and the people who raise their voices against its ‘anti-people policies’.