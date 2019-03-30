Andhra Pradesh

Launch of AP unit of ‘Let’s Vote’ today

more-in

The Andhra Pradesh chapter of Let’s Vote, is being launched in the city on Saturday.

The non-profit body has been working to spread voter awareness among people in the composite State of Andhra Pradesh. Post-bifurcation, the local chapter is being launched here at Fun Times Club near Teacher’ Colony in Patamata area.

On Sunday, the organisation will conduct a 2-km ‘Let’s Vote’ walk to spread the message far and wide. The walk will start at Siddhartha College at 6 a.m. and will pass through Benz Circle before concluding at 8 a.m.. The walk will be organised across the 13 districts of the State to promote 100% voter participation.

He said over 500 people were expected to take part in the event, said K. Malakondaiah, co-convener of Let’s Vote.

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2019 7:24:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/launch-of-ap-unit-of-lets-vote-today/article26681744.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story