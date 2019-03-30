Launch of AP unit of ‘Let’s Vote’ today

The Andhra Pradesh chapter of Let’s Vote, is being launched in the city on Saturday.

The non-profit body has been working to spread voter awareness among people in the composite State of Andhra Pradesh. Post-bifurcation, the local chapter is being launched here at Fun Times Club near Teacher’ Colony in Patamata area.

On Sunday, the organisation will conduct a 2-km ‘Let’s Vote’ walk to spread the message far and wide. The walk will start at Siddhartha College at 6 a.m. and will pass through Benz Circle before concluding at 8 a.m.. The walk will be organised across the 13 districts of the State to promote 100% voter participation.

He said over 500 people were expected to take part in the event, said K. Malakondaiah, co-convener of Let’s Vote.