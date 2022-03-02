Last rites of Venkat Rao held with State honours

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu carries the mortal remains of former MP Y Venkat Rao during funeral, at Tenali on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The last rites of veteran leader and former MP Yadlapati Venkat Rao were performed at Tenali on Wednesday. The State government had issued orders that the last rites would be held with State honours keeping in view the departed leader’s contribution to the development of the region.

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with the party leaders, took part in the funeral procession of Venkat Rao, whom he described as a fatherly figure in politics.

The TDP chief visited Venkat Rao’s residence in the morning and paid his respects to the mortal remains of the departed leader. He recalled that the long political career of Yadlapati would continue to be a matter of inspiration for future generations.

The mortal remains of Yadlapati were consigned to flames at the cremation ground located on the Burripalem Road in Tenali.

Mr. Naidu said the life and times of Venkata Rao would be an example for all ages of people. Everybody should learn from Venkat Rao how they should mould their political careers with values. The achievements of Venkat Rao would be remembered forever. The departed leader had rendered unforgettable services to the TDP, he added.