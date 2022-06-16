 Last date announced for APPGECET 2022 with fine

Sri Venkateswara University, which is conducting the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (APPGECET 2022) for admission into M.Tech and M. Pharmacy courses, has announced that the last date for submitting filled-in applications with a fine of ₹500 is June 20. Similarly, candidates can submit applications along with a fine of ₹2,000 and ₹5,000 up to June 25 and June 30 respectively.

About 3,880 applications were received till June 14, which was the last date for receiving applications without a fine, said convener Prof. R.V.S. Satyanarayana, who is conducting the exam on behalf of the APSCHE. The entrance test will be held on July 18, 19 and 20, the convener added.