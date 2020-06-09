Andhra Pradesh

Land survey, digitisation of records in A.P. soon

CM wants it to happen in three phases at village secretariat level

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to conduct a comprehensive land survey in three phases and digitise the findings.

At a review meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the comprehensive land survey would be taken up at the village secretariat level and the data would be digitised to keep the record clean and transparent besides avoiding duplication.

The officials explained to the CM the need for the survey due to the lack of digitisation. Mobile courts would be pressed into service to address any disputes or problems, they said.

The data would be stored at different locations and encrypted to avoid manipulation.

In digitised mode, transfer and sale of land would be easy and the auto mutation process would bring in transparency into the transactions showing land ownership details. The officials showed the working of Karn’s networking and how it would avoid duplication.

The CM had given the nod and asked them to take up the survey on a priority basis and take it up in three phases. The teams should be fanned out with mandal as a unit, he said.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam, the Principal Secretary, Land and Endowments, Usha Rani and other officials participated in the meeting.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:06:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/land-survey-digitisation-of-records-in-ap-soon/article31782802.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY