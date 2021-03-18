Land scam: CID asks Alla to place facts before it today

Sleuths search residences of former Minister Narayana in Nellore, Hyderabad

The CID, which is probing the alleged land scam in Amaravati, on Wednesday served a notice on Mangalagiri MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy.

The investigation agency had served notices on former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and former Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana in the case on Tuesday.

It directed the MLA to appear in person before it at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the CID Regional Office in Vijayawada, and place the facts pertaining to the case before the investigation officer.

Staff Reporter in Nellore writes: The CID sleuths conducted searches on the residences of Mr. Narayana here and in Hyderabad in connection with the land scam.

They issued notices to the family members of the former Minister, who had played a key role in the TDP government, asking him to appear before the CID office in Vijayawada on March 22, official sources here said.

Basing on the complaint lodged by Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, the CID had included the names of Mr. Naidu and Mr. Narayana in the FIR.