Land grabbing incidents trigger fear in Tirupati

BJP leaders staging a demonstration at the Sub-Collector’s office in Tirupati on Monday.

Land grabbing incidents over the last weekend have created a sense of fear among the citizens of the temple city.

Precious chunks of land, especially those on the city outskirts, have been eyed by professional land grabbers. There have been several instances of anti-social elements, often armed, threatening the land owners who possess valid documents.

C. Obul Reddy of Akkarampalle complained to the Police Department’s ‘Spandana’ programme on encroachment of his land, but to no avail. With more cases revealing links to the ruling party leaders, none other than the local MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy appealed to the public recently not to link him or his men to the land grabbing incidents.

BJP workers staged a demonstration on Monday seeking the government’s intervention in cracking the whip on the perpetrators.

