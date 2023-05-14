Land acquisition process is nearing completion for Central Tribal University-A.P., says Deputy CM

May 14, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/PARVATIPURAM:

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare Peedika Rajanna Dora has said that all the decks are being cleared for the establishment of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh near Saluru of Parvatipuram district with the government taking steps to complete the land acquisition process in a couple of weeks.

He said that the compensation amount, which was around ₹25 crores, was being credited directly into the accounts of property owners, who had surrendered their lands for the construction of the prestigious University. According to him, the government acquired 561.88 acres of land in Chinnamedapalli of Mentada mandal and Marrivalasa of Dattirajeru mandal for which the total compensation amount was around ₹30 crore.

The officials have already paid ₹5 crore and balance ₹25 crore would be disbursed to the property owners. The Deputy Chief Minister who interacted with Vizianagaram Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan and Parvatipuram Collector Nishant Kumar exuded confidence that the all the hurdles in land acquisition and infrastructure would be cleared very soon. He them to ensure there was proper approach road, assured water facility and dedicated power supply to the proposed university site as the construction would commence shortly.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the foundation ceremony for the University would be held either in June or July, 2023 as the acquisition process was nearing completion. “We are inviting Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Central Ministers concerned for the foundation ceremony. The construction process will soon begin as the Centre had agreed to allocate around ₹400 crores in the first phase as assured in the AP Reorganisation Act,” said Mr. Rajanna Dora. He hoped that the University would draw many youngsters to pursue higher education and do research on tribal issues.