Andhra Pradesh

Lakshmi Parvathi appointed honorary professor of Andhra University

Chairperson of Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi, Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi, has been appointed honorary professor of Andhra University.

Registrar V. Krishna Mohan handed over the orders in this regard to Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi on Monday. Rector K. Samatha, Head of the Telugu Department Jarra Appa Rao were present. Ms. Lakshmi Paravthi thanked Andhra University for giving her the opportunity.

Later, she called on Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy in his chamber and told him that she would strive to make all out efforts for the promotion of Telugu and Sanskrit languages.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 2, 2021 9:07:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/lakshmi-parvathi-appointed-honorary-professor-of-andhra-university/article35687166.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY